Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

KHANEWAL - Khanewal police are said to have arrested an alleged outlaw and sus­pended another two police officials of the Special Branch for allegedly abducting a citizen for ransom.

According to police sources, seven alleged outlaws, including Ahmed Ali, two police officials, and another three persons, allegedly abducted a citizen named Saad and demanded Rs 2 million. Following the recovery of the ransom amount, the alleged out­laws freed the abducted person, Saad, within ten hours of the kidnapping. However, the police managed to trace the main outlaw, namely Ahmed Ali. The police authorities also suspended his two co-accused, Imnan Bashir and Rana Asif. They both are employees at the Special Branch, said ASP Malik Ta­hir. The police are conducting raids to arrest the other criminals in this gang. The gangsters used to trap the citizens in line with the pattern of dacoits in the Kacha area, said police sources.

TEENAGER KILLED DURING CELEBRATORY FIRING

A teenager was killed while another three persons sustained bullet inju­ries during celebratory firing at Chak No 53/10-R in tehsil Jehanian. Ac­cording to police sources, Abdul Basit, a 13-year-old boy, received bullet in­juries when a citizen named Shehbaz Pathhan was engaged in celebratory firing on the occasion of the marriage of Aamir Habib at Chak No 53/10-R. However, another three persons including a woman sustained bullet injuries. The alleged outlaw managed to escape soon after the mishap. The police teams are conducting raids to arrest the outlaw.