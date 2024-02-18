Over 100 detained at memorials for Navalny in Russia

MOSCOW - Russian police have detained more than 100 people at spon­taneous memorials for deceased opposition leader Alexei Naval­ny, the OVD-Info rights group said Saturday.

The 47-year-old Kremlin crit­ic was serving a 19-year prison sentence in the Arctic when au­thorities announced his death, prompting grief among his sup­porters. People were seen gath­ering to place flowers at make­shift monuments across Russia late Friday, and in some cases were detained by police, social media footage showed.

As of February 17, “more than 101 people” had already been detained in 10 cities, includ­ing 64 in Russia’s second-larg­est city of Saint Petersburg, OVD-Info said. Eleven people were detained in the capital Moscow, and multiple others in the cities of Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don and Tver, it added.

Protests are illegal in Russia under strict anti-dissent laws, and authorities have clamped down particularly harshly on rallies in support of Navalny.

Authorities in the Russian cap­ital said Friday they were aware of calls online “to take part in a mass rally in the centre of Mos­cow” and warned people against attending.