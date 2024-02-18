Ralph H. Baer, often hailed as the “father of video games,” conceptualised and devel­oped the first video game console in the late 1960s. His creation, the “Brown Box,” later evolved into the Magnavox Odyssey, released in 1972, mark­ing a revolutionary moment in entertainment his­tory. Baer’s console allowed players to interact with games displayed on a television screen, pi­oneering the concept of home video gaming. This breakthrough sparked an industry that has since flourished, shaping culture, technology, and enter­tainment worldwide. Baer’s ingenuity laid the foun­dation for a multibillion-dollar industry, empow­ering generations to explore virtual worlds and engage in immersive gaming experiences.