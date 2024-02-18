Ralph H. Baer, often hailed as the “father of video games,” conceptualised and developed the first video game console in the late 1960s. His creation, the “Brown Box,” later evolved into the Magnavox Odyssey, released in 1972, marking a revolutionary moment in entertainment history. Baer’s console allowed players to interact with games displayed on a television screen, pioneering the concept of home video gaming. This breakthrough sparked an industry that has since flourished, shaping culture, technology, and entertainment worldwide. Baer’s ingenuity laid the foundation for a multibillion-dollar industry, empowering generations to explore virtual worlds and engage in immersive gaming experiences.