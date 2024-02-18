Pervez Khattak steps down from his office after defeat in general elections

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Three-e-Inset (PTI-Parliamentarians) central head Perez Chattel has stepped down from his office after the defeat of his group in the general elections on Feb 8. According to media reports, the PTI-P’s head, former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak opted to relinquish his role and transfer the party’s responsibilities to other office-bearers, after he himself and his close relatives failed to secure even their native seats in the elections.

Despite the PTI backed independent candidates’ emergence as a dominant political force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent­ly held general polls, the setback faced by Pervez Khattak and other political leaders reflect a challenging electoral landscape. Khattak’s decision to step down from his position comes in the wake of the party’s disappointing performance, wherein not only he but also other key figures such as his successor former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan suffered defeat in his native constituency. Following the general elections, PTI asserted its position as the primary political entity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and moved towards forming the provincial gov­ernment with any other political party.

It is to mention here, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter presi­dent and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandhapur, hailing from Dera Ismail Khan by defeating the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman on national assembly seat, was nominated for the position of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next chief minister amidst the party’s victory in the region.