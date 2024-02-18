PHDEC hosts workshop to guide growers on cultivating white onions for export to China

LAHORE - Recognizing the suboptimal production of white onions in Pakistan and the newfound opportunity created by China opening its market with zero tariff for white onion imports from Pakistan, Pakistan Horti­culture Development and Ex­port Company (PHDEC) hosted a workshop in Mailsi focused on “Exploring the Export Potential, Cultivation Practices, and Fu­ture Outlook of White Onion”. The workshop aimed to guide growers on cultivating white onions for export to China.

The event targeted proces­sors, potential growers, export­ers, research and development experts, as well as private com­panies. Predominantly, pro­gressive growers from district Vehari, Punjab, participated, contributing significantly to the nation’s onion production.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, extended a warm welcome to participants, em­phasizing the significance of the event for potential growers and stakeholders. Khokhar em­phasized that PHDEC’s commit­ment remains steadfast in sup­porting initiatives that bolster the prosperity and well-being of horticulture cultivators and farmers. He stated that recently Pakistan has signed Protocols with China for the import of white onions with zero tariff so it’s a great opportunity for growers to grow white onions and export to China.

Jafar Ali, Assistant Manager of Agri-Products at PHDEC, fol­lowed, elaborating on PHDEC’s commitment to enhancing the value of horticultural products in Pakistan through a series of focused virtual and on ground sessions. He briefed about the work done by the PHDEC on Onion like Product Manual on production technology, Product Report, series of webinars and physical Activities as well.

Ms Mehvish Tahir, Scientific Officer, Vegetable Research Institute, Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI), Faisalabad briefed the par­ticipants about agronomic practices, nutritional benefits and R&D carried by Ayub Ag­riculture Research Institute in developing new varieties of white onion. Ms Mehvish Tahir provided a detailed presenta­tion by addressing cultivation constraints such as climate dependence, limited availabil­ity of high-quality seeds, and the need for approved variet­ies with specific characteris­tics. Ghulam Qadir, Trade & Investment Counsellor, China/Beijing, highlighted Pakistan’s tremendous export potential of white onion, particularly in the lucrative market of China. He emphasized the popularity and demand of white onion, in Chinese market. Ghulam Qa­dir assured the audience of his readiness to address any trade-related inquiries from white onion growers and exporters.

Dr Osama Bin Abdul Hafeez, Lecturer, Department of Horti­culture, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, emphasized on the necessity of infrastructure de­velopment to reduce post-har­vest losses, to support the white onion industry comprehensively. He stated that field drying is usu­ally carried out in Pakistan, make sure to cover onions with their leaves, to protect them from di­rect sunlight. Curing under a shady naturally aerated area is preferable, he added.

Concluding the webinar, Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, expressed gratitude to partici­pants and pledged to continue organizing similar activities. He invited stakeholders to seek PHDEC’s support in product and export-related matters, under­scoring the purpose of these ac­tivities to explore export oppor­tunities for major horticultural items. The significant participa­tion from various stakeholders reflected their appreciation for PHDEC’s initiative in exploring export opportunities for white onions to China.