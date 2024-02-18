Plastic crisis

In this vibrant world, my initial observation centres on the per­vasive presence of plastic. From everyday household items to com­mercial products, a myriad of ob­jects is constructed from plastic. Baby diapers, milk bottles, kitch­enware, and various utensils – ev­ery nook and cranny of our homes is filled with plastic materials. Even in the marketplace, whether purchasing small or large items, plastic bags are handed out free­ly by shopkeepers. Restaurants contribute to the plastic influx by serving beverages in plastic cups.

Upon reflection, it becomes ev­ident that while there exist in­ternational and national norms aimed at controlling plastic con­sumption, their implementation is often lacking. The question arises: is the fault primarily on the part of institutions, or are the public equally accountable?

It is crucial for us to ponder over this dilemma, as most pack­ing and carrying materials are crafted from plastic. Unlike nat­urally occurring substances cre­ated by Allah, which decompose swiftly and offer benefits post-de­composition, human-made plas­tics turn our world into a garbage repository instead of maintaining its natural splendour.

Collectively, we must contem­plate and take decisive action, with each individual contributing ef­forts to transform our world from a garbage hell into a healthy heaven.

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.