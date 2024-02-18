Plastic crisis

In this vibrant world, my initial observation centres on the pervasive presence of plastic. From everyday household items to commercial products, a myriad of objects is constructed from plastic. Baby diapers, milk bottles, kitchenware, and various utensils – every nook and cranny of our homes is filled with plastic materials. Even in the marketplace, whether purchasing small or large items, plastic bags are handed out freely by shopkeepers. Restaurants contribute to the plastic influx by serving beverages in plastic cups.
Upon reflection, it becomes evident that while there exist international and national norms aimed at controlling plastic consumption, their implementation is often lacking. The question arises: is the fault primarily on the part of institutions, or are the public equally accountable?
It is crucial for us to ponder over this dilemma, as most packing and carrying materials are crafted from plastic. Unlike naturally occurring substances created by Allah, which decompose swiftly and offer benefits post-decomposition, human-made plastics turn our world into a garbage repository instead of maintaining its natural splendour.
Collectively, we must contemplate and take decisive action, with each individual contributing efforts to transform our world from a garbage hell into a healthy heaven.
UMAMA RAJPUT,
Sukkur.