PMC organises white coat ceremony

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Medical College (PMC) experienced a significant White Coat Ceremony on Saturday, sig­nifying the induction of new stu­dents into the medical profes­sion. Esteemed guests, including Chief Guest Prof. Dr Hafiz-ur-Rah­man, PMC’s Dean, Dr Iftikhar Hu­sain, CEO, and Prof Dr Mohammad Aman, PMC’s Principal, graced the occasion, alongside the newly en­rolled students and their parents.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Hafiz-ur-Rahman stressed the importance of cultivating a posi­tive attitude, expressing gratitude, fostering professional compe­tence, and striving for excellence. He encouraged the newly admit­ted students to take pride in their institution and contribute to their country’s well-being.

Prof Dr Aman Khan, PMC’s Prin­cipal, provided insights into culti­vating cultural values, adhering to a dress code, and maintaining de­corum. He emphasized the signifi­cance of respecting elders and up­holding the institution’s values.

Dr Nauman Wazir, Associate Prof of Anatomy, administered the oath to the budding medical ex­perts, highlighting the commit­ment to ethical medical practices and responsible conduct in their academic journey.

The event featured alumni mem­bers, including Dr Mohsina Haq, Dr Nauman, Dr Sulaiman, and Dr Salman Afridi, who shared cher­ished memories and insights from their time at PMC, offering inspi­ration to the aspiring medical pro­fessionals.

The White Coat Ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the responsibilities that come with a medical education and the values forming the foundation of a suc­cessful medical career. It was a day filled with motivation, guidance, and the promise of a bright future for the new batch of students at Peshawar Medical College.