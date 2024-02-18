PMC organises white coat ceremony

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Medical College (PMC) experienced a significant White Coat Ceremony on Saturday, signifying the induction of new students into the medical profession. Esteemed guests, including Chief Guest Prof. Dr Hafiz-ur-Rahman, PMC’s Dean, Dr Iftikhar Husain, CEO, and Prof Dr Mohammad Aman, PMC’s Principal, graced the occasion, alongside the newly enrolled students and their parents.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Hafiz-ur-Rahman stressed the importance of cultivating a positive attitude, expressing gratitude, fostering professional competence, and striving for excellence. He encouraged the newly admitted students to take pride in their institution and contribute to their country’s well-being.
Prof Dr Aman Khan, PMC’s Principal, provided insights into cultivating cultural values, adhering to a dress code, and maintaining decorum. He emphasized the significance of respecting elders and upholding the institution’s values.
Dr Nauman Wazir, Associate Prof of Anatomy, administered the oath to the budding medical experts, highlighting the commitment to ethical medical practices and responsible conduct in their academic journey.
The event featured alumni members, including Dr Mohsina Haq, Dr Nauman, Dr Sulaiman, and Dr Salman Afridi, who shared cherished memories and insights from their time at PMC, offering inspiration to the aspiring medical professionals.
The White Coat Ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the responsibilities that come with a medical education and the values forming the foundation of a successful medical career. It was a day filled with motivation, guidance, and the promise of a bright future for the new batch of students at Peshawar Medical College.