Sunday, February 18, 2024
Police foil smuggling attempt of dry fruits worth over 20m

Agencies
February 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The Keamari District Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle dry fruits valued at over 20 million rupees. SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao reported that the police had been actively engaged in anti-smuggling opera­tions along the Hub River Road which was a crucial entry point to Karachi from Balochistan. At the Mochko check post, a team from the Mochko Police Station in­tercepted a container filled with smuggled dry fruits en route from Balochistan to Karachi. The recovered dry fruits, totaling more than 20 million rupees, were seized, and a suspect Najeebullah linked to the smuggling was apprehended. Following legal procedures, the con­fiscated dry fruits and the vehicle will be transferred to customs authorities.

Tags:

Agencies

