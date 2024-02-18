PPAF targeting poor to help meet food needs

LAHORE - Pakistan’s food security situation re­mains in hotspot, as evidenced by its ranking of 102nd out of 125 countries in the 2023 Global Hunger Index. A re­cent Food and Agriculture Organization-World Food Programme 2023-2024 hunger hotspots report has classified Pakistan as a “hotspot with very high concern”, highlighting critical level of acute food insecurity in the country. Cur­rent economic crisis and soaring prices have rendered food inaccessible and un­affordable for many households. As a re­sult, nutritional intake is compromised, posing significant challenges to public health and well-being. On-the-ground experience of Pakistan Poverty Alle­viation Fund (PPAF) corroborates these findings, revealing that poor households lack means to purchase essential food. They face scarcity of alternative food sources and limited avenues for dietary diversification. With this backdrop, PPAF designed an initiative, funded by Give2A­sia, to provide food security to ultra-poor households in district Multan, which falls within the high poverty zone with a pov­erty headcount of 26.5%. Remarkably, a quarter of Pakistan’s poor population re­sides in 11 districts of Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions. Through its implementing partner Farmers Devel­opment Organization, PPAF identified ultra-poor households residing in four villages around the industrial estate in Union Councils of Muzaffarabad and Jhakhar in the southwest of Multan. Lo­cal community representatives including elders, teachers, councillors, religious leaders and social activists were identi­fied, who helped in beneficiary selection process.A door-to-door survey was con­ducted to capture profile of households for identification of the most vulnerable beneficiaries. Preference was given to widowed-headed households with mea­gre or no support/income sources and women-headed households. Community representatives scrutinized the identi­fied beneficiaries and validated the se­lection. At the third level, the partner’s monitoring team verified 40% of the identified households; ensuring reach­ing out to those most in need within the community.