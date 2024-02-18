PPP holds session for newly elected MPAs in Karachi tomorrow

The Pakistan Peoples Party has convened a session for its newly elected members of the Sindh Assembly, Dunya News has reported.

According to reports, the PPP has directed its newly elected members to convene in Karachi on Monday for this session, during which consultations will be held regarding the party’s future strategy in the Sindh Assembly.

The PPP has secured victory on 84 seats in the Sindh Assembly, and indications suggest that three independent members are also inclined to join the party.