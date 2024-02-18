Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP holds session for newly elected MPAs in Karachi tomorrow

PPP holds session for newly elected MPAs in Karachi tomorrow
Web Desk
11:07 PM | February 18, 2024
National

The Pakistan Peoples Party has convened a session for its newly elected members of the Sindh Assembly, Dunya News has reported.

According to reports, the PPP has directed its newly elected members to convene in Karachi on Monday for this session, during which consultations will be held regarding the party’s future strategy in the Sindh Assembly.

The PPP has secured victory on 84 seats in the Sindh Assembly, and indications suggest that three independent members are also inclined to join the party.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024