PPP’s doors open for dialogue with anyone for country’s sake, says Sharjeel

KARACHI - Hinting at the possibility of ne­gotiation with the Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and former pro­vincial information minister Shar­jeel Memon said that their doors were always open for dialogue.

He was speaking at a press confer­ence held at Bilawal House, where he affirmed the party’s readiness to negotiate with any party or individ­ual, noting the fluctuating stances of some parties without naming them. “PPP was not strict before, is not presently, and will never be in the future,” he said.

To a question, however, he said that the news of PTI’s offer came only through TV channels, adding that anyone who wanted to talk to the PPP should negotiate with the par­ty’s relevant committee. “Our doors are open to all, we are ready to talk to any person and the party for the stability and progress of the country,” he added.

He said the PPP had decided to help the Pakistan Muslim League-N to save the system. “PPP has no oth­er choice, if no one has the majority in the assembly, then there will be re-elections,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Grand Democratic Alliance, he said that it was formed in opposition to the PPP. “Perhaps Pir Saheb Pagara wishes the new government not to last long. He neither wants to play nor let play,” he remarked.

Mr Memon said that despite anti-PPP forces’ gathering together and their attempts to fight against the PPP, they were still defeated by the latter in the elections with ‘signifi­cant margins.’

He said that GDA and its allies faced defeat in local elections also, adding that there was not a single district in the province where they had not been defeated. The PPP leader said that the GDA had not secured more than 5,000 votes from the area where they staged a sit-in against the election re­sults. He also challenged the popular­ity of those forming alliances against the PPP, questioning why they united and fought against the PPP if they genuinely had public support.

Mr Memon said Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, which had been tradition­ally seen as a stronghold of JUI-F, saw significant loss for the party, and its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was alleging rigging in the elections, was now engaging in negotiations with political parties.

He further said that Maulana Fazl had led a movement when a former prime minister was constitutionally removed through a vote of no-con­fidence, contrasting it with the cur­rent accusations.