PPP signals tacit consent to join federal cabinet

Pakistan Peoples Party on Sunday signalled its consent to become the part of the federal cabinet.

The development came amidst an uncertain political landscape of the country following the Feb 8 elections.

Sources said dialogues between the PML-N and PPP have signalled a positive development with the committees of both parties talked about the distribution of posts of federal cabinet including National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman.

It should be added the consultation has been ongoing between both parties over important matters concerning the formation of the government.

Earlier, the PPP decided to vote the PML-N candidate for the prime minister office in the National Assembly. However, it added that it would stay aloof from the federal cabinet.