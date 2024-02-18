PPSC chairman expresses gratitude to staff in farewell address

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman, Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal, has retired from his three-year service on February 15.

His tenure has been characterized by sweeping reforms aimed at restoring public trust in the recruitment process and modernizing the PPSC.

Addressing the PPSC staff on his last day, Chairman Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal expressed gratitude to the entire team and highlighted the comprehensive transformation witnessed within the organization.

During his tenure, key reforms included the revamping and streamlining of the examination process and the establishment of a new data bank. The introduction of software to streamline examination processes, an e-pay system for exam fees, and a NADRA booth for identity verification have significantly enhanced transparency and security.

Moreover, to combat impersonation and prevent paper leakage, jammers have been installed in all PPSC examination centers, and an intelligence and vigilance wing has been established to monitor the entire examination process. Notably, an advisor cell has been created to ensure transparency in the nomination of advisors, marking a historic first in PPSC's history.

Chairman Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal emphasized the importance of professional development, citing the initiation of HR trainings through MPDD for PPSC staff. Looking ahead, he outlined ambitious plans for digitizing PPSC's business processes and implementing computer-based testing systems by 2025. Additionally, there are plans for expanding PPSC offices from seven to thirteen to better serve candidates.

In 2023 alone, PPSC successfully recruited 9462 candidates, marking the fourth-highest recruitment figure to date. Expressing optimism for the future, Chairman Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal expressed confidence that the ongoing projects would be carried forward and completed under the new leadership.

As Lt Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal bids farewell to his role as Chairman of PPSC, commission members acknowledge that his legacy will be marked for ushering in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and professionalism within the organization. The departing chairman leaves behind a reformed and revitalized PPSC, poised to play a pivotal role in the region's recruitment and public service processes.