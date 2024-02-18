President Arif Alvi convenes Senate meeting tomorrow

President Arif Alvi has called for a Senate meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Monday).

The meeting, will be presided over by the Chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, at the Parliament House and set to commence at 3 pm sharp

During the session, Senate members are expected to deliver farewell speeches, marking the end of their tenure.

The meeting holds particular significance as half of the Senate members are set to be elected in March, in accordance with the constitutional provisions of Pakistan.

The President's decision to convene the Senate meeting falls under the purview of Article 54 Cause 1 of the constitution.