Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President Arif Alvi convenes Senate meeting tomorrow

President Arif Alvi convenes Senate meeting tomorrow
Web Desk
8:13 PM | February 18, 2024
National

President Arif Alvi has called for a Senate meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Monday).

The meeting, will be presided over by the Chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, at the Parliament House and set to commence at 3 pm sharp

During the session, Senate members are expected to deliver farewell speeches, marking the end of their tenure.

The meeting holds particular significance as half of the Senate members are set to be elected in March, in accordance with the constitutional provisions of Pakistan.

The President's decision to convene the Senate meeting falls under the purview of Article 54 Cause 1 of the constitution.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024