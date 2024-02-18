Sunday, February 18, 2024
Progress, prosperity of Sukkur mission of our family: Nauman Sheikh

APP
February 18, 2024
SUKKUR   -   MNA-Elect from the Sukkur constitu­ency of Pakistan NA-200, Nauman Islam Sheikh has said that the progress and prosperity of district Suk­kur is the mission of his family and he will keep on this mission of his father ex-senator Islamuddin Sheikh and his brother Mayor Suk­kur Barrister Arslan Sheikh. While talking to a del­egation at his residence on Saturday, Nauman Sheikh said he was thankful to the people of the constituency for reposing confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his father Islamuddin Sheikh, his brother and all relatives. He said that the provision of jobs to educated youth, san­itation, eradication of pov­erty, to impart vocational training to youth and prog­ress of women would be his top priorities.

