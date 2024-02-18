Sunday, February 18, 2024
PTI convenes meeting of newly elected KP MPAs today

Web Desk
2:33 PM | February 18, 2024
National

The first meeting of newly elected MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hailing from PTI has been convened today.

Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI’s nominee for the coveted office of chief minister, will chair the meeting scheduled at Speaker House in Peshawar.

All the newly elected MPAs have been directed to attend the meeting today at 2 PM.

The government formation and ongoing political situation will come under discussion during the meeting.

It merits mention here that Gandapur is in Peshawar for last many days to discuss the government formation and future plans in the province.

