PTI leader Salman Raja released after brief arrest

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf’s (PTI), leader Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who contested the polls as an independent candidate backed by the party in Lahore’s NA-128 constituency against Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (PTI), Aown Chaudhry, was held by the police in Lahore on Saturday during the PTI’s protest against the alleged rigging and malpractice in the recently held general election.

PTI workers were protesting outside the Jail Road office of PTI in large numbers as the police detained the PTI leader and shifted him to the Racecourse police station. The PTI had called for protests across the country on Saturday against al­leged electoral fraud. Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf termed the arrest of its party leader and workers as “extremely shameful and disgusting”, demanded for Salman’s immediate release. The party also shared a video on its official X account of the Punjab police taking the lawyer into custody.

While being whisked away by the police Salman Akram Raja ad­dressed the reporters stating “ I am being held unlawfully. I am with the public and will continue to raise the righteous voice,” he asserted. Raja speaking on the occasion of the arrest further said that people are breaking the idol of fear and coming out to demand of their legal rights. Post arrest Raja was shifted to Race Course Po­lice Station. However, shortly after the arrest he was released from the police custody. Raja confirmed his release from the police custody through his message on the social networking website X, stating “I have been released”. The Lahore police through a statement announced the release of PTI leader Salman Akram Raja shortly after his arrest, while the political workers who were detained were still in custody. Before the com­mencement of the protest heavy police contingent was deployed out­side PTI’s jail road party office. All routes leading towards PTI’s vocal hub were sealed by the administra­tion. As soon Salman Akram Raja joined the protest against alleged election rigging he was immediately held by the police outside the Lahore PTI jail road office.

Speaking to The Nation a senior PTI leader told that apart from Salman Akram Raja arrest the po­lice also apprehended around fifty PTI’s party workers for protesting and road blockage. Several female party workers were also arrested from outside Lahore Press Club amid protest. All arrested party workers including women were still in police custody in different police stations, he claimed. Later, care­taker information minister Punjab Aamir Mir said in a message on the social networking site X that during the protest in Lahore, some miscre­ants including Salman Akram Raja tried to block the roads and take the law into their hands.