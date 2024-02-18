Punjab Open Tennis Championship kicks off in style

LAHORE - The Punjab Tennis Academy in Bagh-e-Jinnah hosted the open­ing ceremony of the RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis Champi­onship 2024 on Monday.

The event, marked by a vibrant ceremony, saw the presence of esteemed guests including Mr. Hasan Said, Director of RLSB, and Mr. Rashid Malik, Secretary of the Punjab Lawn Tennis As­sociation (PLTA), who jointly in­augurated the tournament. The ceremony featured introductions of the participants to the distin­guished guests, followed by a men’s singles match that show­cased exceptional talent, earning applause from the audience for the high level of skill on display.

The championship got off to an energetic start with over 25 matches played on the first day alone. The competition was fierce, but the top contenders managed to secure their spots in the third round through deci­sive victories, setting a high bar for the matches to come.

In the men’s singles qualifying rounds, the competition was in­tense. The first round saw Abbas Wattoo narrowly defeating Muj­taba Shahbaz Khan 7-6, while M Junaid Khan overcame Saad 6-4. Other notable wins included Zaeem Ghafoor’s commanding 6-0 victory over Ahsan, and Ah­mad Raza’s 6-3 win against Su­haib Waseem. The second round continued with the high stakes, featuring Ahmad Waqas Basit’s 6-3 win over Abdur Rehman Pirzada and Adil Amin’s domi­nant 6-1 victory against M Saad Imran, among others.

The main draw of the men’s singles first round was equally compelling, showcasing top-tier talent and determination. M Abid set a strong pace with a 6-1 win against Zaeem Ghafoor, while Muzamil Murtaza dispatched Tariq with a flawless 6-0 score. Other highlights included Heera Ashiq’s 6-2 victory over Ahmer and Kashif’s 6-3 win against Bilal Ahmad, demonstrating the depth of talent and competitive spirit at the championship.