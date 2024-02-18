Rawalpindi RPO leaves Pakistan amid rigging allegations

A day after startling revelations of Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha regarding alleged rigging in the elections, a high-level police official from the same city left Pakistan on a 15-day leave.

As per the details, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali left Pakistan on leave for 15 days.

A day earlier, commissioner has accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being complicit in the rigging and asserted that he, along with the CEC and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, deserved punishment, even the death penalty, for their injustice.

Chattha said that he was responsible for election rigging in 13 constituencies of National Assembly in his division and therefore he must be punished.

Later, Chattha was arrested by the police and shifted to an undisclosed location.

The spokesperson of Punjab police said that RPO Rawalpindi had applied for leave even before the elections.

“He went on leave on Feb 16 and will join his duty on March 2,” the spokesperson said.

According to media reports, RPO left for UK with his family for two days.