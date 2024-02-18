Resilient Tourism Day observed

LAHORE - Like other parts of the world, the coun­try celebrated “Resilient Tourism Day” here on Saturday. For many develop­ing countries, including the least de­veloped countries, small island devel­oping states, countries in Africa, and middle-income countries, tourism is a major source of income, foreign cur­rency earnings, tax revenue, and em­ployment. Because tourism connects people with nature, sustainable tour­ism has the unique ability to spur envi­ronmental responsibility and conser­vation. Sustainable tourism, including ecotourism, is a cross-cutting activity that can contribute to the three dimen­sions of sustainable development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by fostering eco­nomic growth, alleviating poverty, cre­ating full and productive employment, and providing decent work for all. It can also play a role in accelerating the change to more sustainable consump­tion and production patterns, promot­ing the sustainable use of oceans, seas, and marine resources, promoting local culture, improving the quality of life and the economic empowerment of women and young people, indigenous peoples, and local communities, and promoting rural development and bet­ter living conditions for rural popula­tions, including small-holder and fam­ily farmers. The use of sustainable and resilient tourism as a tool to foster sus­tained and inclusive economic growth, social development, and financial in­clusion, enables the formalization of the informal sector, the promotion of domestic resource mobilization and environmental protection, and the eradication of poverty and hunger, in­cluding the conservation and sustain­able use of biodiversity and natural resources, as well as the promotion of investment and entrepreneurship in sustainable tourism. Global Tour­ism Resilience Day (17 February), proclaimed by the General Assembly in resolution A/RES/77/269, aims to emphasize the need to foster re­silient tourism development to deal with shocks, taking into account the vulnerability of the tourism sector to emergencies. It is also a call for action for Member States to develop national strategies for rehabilitation after dis­ruptions, including through private-public cooperation and the diversifica­tion of activities and products.