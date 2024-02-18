Sunday, February 18, 2024
Road crash at Coastal Highway near Hub leaves three dead

Web Desk
1:16 PM | February 18, 2024
A road crash between two buses at the Coastal Highway near Layari in Balochistan leaves three persons dead.

The road mishap took place last night at the spot of Layari Pore Nadi, when two buses carrying passengers head on collided leaving three dead including drivers of the two vehicles.

Seven passengers sustained serious injuries in the road accident.

Foggy conditions and reckless driving said to be the main cause of the deadly road crash.

Rescue officials shifted dead bodies and injured to Uthal hospital. Five injured of the mishap later transferred to Karachi’s Civil Hospital.

Two deceased of the accident have been residents of Karachi, while third deceased belong to Balochistan’s Mashkay area, rescue officials said.

