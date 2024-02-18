Roy, Shakeel propel Quetta Gladiators to 207 against Peshawar Zalmi

Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel's sterling performances set a challenging 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of ninth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), despite a less-than-capacity crowd at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Despite it being Sunday, the historic Gaddafi Stadium did not see the expected turnout for the match. One contributing factor was the absence of the home team, Lahore Qalandars, which usually draws a large crowd. Additionally, there seemed to be a lack of concerted effort from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to create hype and generate excitement and draw in spectators for the match.

On one hand, the new PCB Chairman, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, has been commendably dedicating time from his busy schedule, setting a new precedent with his hands-on approach towards the management of the country's premier cricketing event. Unlike previous PCB chairmen, who predominantly managed from their offices, Mr. Naqvi has been actively visiting and inspecting the venue in person, which marks a significant shift in leadership style.

But on the other hand, it appears that his team may not be matching his level of professionalism and dedication. Despite successfully hosting one of the best PSL opening ceremonies to date, it is crucial for PCB officials to ramp up their efforts in promoting the event by creating maximum hype of the mega event. In an era where cricket leagues around the world are competing for attention, maximizing the hype around the PSL is essential for its success and growth.

The opening duo of Roy and Shakeel took the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers to task, maintaining a strong partnership until the 15.2 over, when Luke Wood finally made a breakthrough. Roy dazzled with a 47-ball 74, featuring six fours and four sixes. Captain Rilee Rossouw briefly joined Roy, adding 15 runs before falling to Muhammad Zeeshan for 14 off seven balls.

The Gladiators experienced a middle-order wobble, with Roy being Salman Irshad's standout dismissal at 75 runs, the top score for his team, from 48 balls including nine fours and two sixes. Sherfane Rutherford also fell to Irshad, contributing a brisk 20 off 13 balls. Nafay and Sarfaraz Ahmed closed the innings unbeaten, with 4 and 0 runs respectively. Salman Irshad led the bowling for Zalmi, taking three wickets for 38 runs, while Zeeshan and Wood each claimed a wicket.

SCORES IN BRIEF: QUETTA GLADIATORS 206/5 (Jason Roy 75, Saud Shakeel 74, Sherfane