Rs 16m collected from defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Re­covery), recovered more than Rs 16 million from 517 chronic defaulters in all five dis­tricts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 153rd day of its recovery campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Saturday that on the 153rd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Hu­mayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.16 million from 96 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 6.43 million from 74 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsil­dar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 0.98 mil­lion from 48 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 1.22 million from 39 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Mu­hammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.50 million from 47 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 2.35 million from 67 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstand­ing dues of Rs 0.51 million from 69 default­ers in Okara Circle and Rs 2.46 million from 77 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now dur­ing the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recov­ery) recovered more than Rs 2.47 billion from 82,396 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 352.99 million from 11,620 defaulters in North­ern Circle; Rs 585.84 million from 10,574 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 332.85 mil­lion from 9,364 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 138.63 mil­lion from 4,838 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 205.16 million from 7,240 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 361.45 million from 10,005 defaulters in Sheikhu­pura Circle; Rs 157.20 million from 13,178 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 340.68 million from 15,577 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar.