Sana Javed spotted at husband Shoaib Malik's PSL 9 match

Pakistani drama actor Sana Javed was spotted cheering for her newly-wedded husband, Shoaib Malik, during Karachi Kings' match against Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, in Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shoaib is playing for the Kings in the league's latest edition that witnessed its second match for season 9 this evening.

The couple tied the knot last month and made their first-ever public appearance together as they arrived in Multan for the PSL on the day of its opening on Saturday.

In videos acquired by Geo News, the two were spotted walking side by side with each other as they stepped outside the Multan airport around midnight.



The celebrity couple was seen getting on a van seemingly to reach a hotel where they will be staying during the league's initial leg in Multan.



The couple's appearance came weeks after their marriage announcement in January, which left fans and followers surprised over their unexpected union.

The couple posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts — X and Instagram.



"Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," Shoaib and Sana wrote.



People were initially left stunned thinking that the couple was featured in a shoot, however, Sana changed her Instagram bio to "Sana Shoaib Malik".