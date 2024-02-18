Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to harness­ing artificial intelligence to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers and enhance the spiritual journey of pil­grims. The Presidency of Re­ligious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said it is using the latest technologies, includ­ing a ‘Guidance Roboto’, to fa­cilitate the rituals of Hajj and Umrah. The Guidance Robot is designed to assist visitors by responding to their reli­gious inquiries related to the performance of Hajj and Um­rah rituals with clarity and precision, utilising the latest approved religious fatwas, Gulf News reported.

The robot offers simplified explanations of these rituals in Arabic and eleven other in­ternational languages, ensur­ing that the information is ac­cessible to a global audience. The languages include Ara­bic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Malay, Urdu, Chinese, Bengali, and Hausa. Additionally, the robot fea­tures a 21-inch touch screen providing various services to visitors of the Grand Mosque. Equipped with four wheels and a smart stop system, the robot moves smoothly. It is also equipped with front and bottom cameras that cap­ture high-resolution images of the surroundings, ensur­ing clear transmission. The robot boasts speakers with high-clarity in sound and a microphone that captures sound with exceptional qual­ity. Using a wireless network system (Wi-Fi) at a speed of 5 GHz, the robot enables fast and high data transmission, enhancing the efficiency of its services. A unique feature of this robot is its ability to en­able visitors to communicate directly with scholars and sheikhs via visual communi­cation technology.

This allows for clarification on real-time fatwas and guid­ance on religious issues of concern to the pilgrims.

Additionally, the robot pro­vides simultaneous trans­lation of sermons and reli­gious lessons delivered at the Grand Mosque, making these insightful teachings avail­able in eleven international languages without the need for human translators. The Guidance Robot offers sev­eral benefits to pilgrims and Umrah performers. Its abil­ity to quickly and accurate­ly respond to inquiries saves valuable time and effort. The robot’s service is available around the clock, offering con­stant support to visitors seek­ing information and guidance. Its ease of use makes it acces­sible to all visitors, regardless of their cultural or linguistic background.