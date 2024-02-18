Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

Sunday, February 18, 2024
The robot offers simplified explanations of these rituals in Arabic and eleven other international languages

Agencies
February 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to harness­ing artificial intelligence to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers and enhance the spiritual journey of pil­grims. The Presidency of Re­ligious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said it is using the latest technologies, includ­ing a ‘Guidance Roboto’, to fa­cilitate the rituals of Hajj and Umrah. The Guidance Robot is designed to assist visitors by responding to their reli­gious inquiries related to the performance of Hajj and Um­rah rituals with clarity and precision, utilising the latest approved religious fatwas, Gulf News reported. 

The robot offers simplified explanations of these rituals in Arabic and eleven other in­ternational languages, ensur­ing that the information is ac­cessible to a global audience. The languages include Ara­bic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Malay, Urdu, Chinese, Bengali, and Hausa. Additionally, the robot fea­tures a 21-inch touch screen providing various services to visitors of the Grand Mosque. Equipped with four wheels and a smart stop system, the robot moves smoothly. It is also equipped with front and bottom cameras that cap­ture high-resolution images of the surroundings, ensur­ing clear transmission. The robot boasts speakers with high-clarity in sound and a microphone that captures sound with exceptional qual­ity. Using a wireless network system (Wi-Fi) at a speed of 5 GHz, the robot enables fast and high data transmission, enhancing the efficiency of its services. A unique feature of this robot is its ability to en­able visitors to communicate directly with scholars and sheikhs via visual communi­cation technology. 

This allows for clarification on real-time fatwas and guid­ance on religious issues of concern to the pilgrims.

Additionally, the robot pro­vides simultaneous trans­lation of sermons and reli­gious lessons delivered at the Grand Mosque, making these insightful teachings avail­able in eleven international languages without the need for human translators. The Guidance Robot offers sev­eral benefits to pilgrims and Umrah performers. Its abil­ity to quickly and accurate­ly respond to inquiries saves valuable time and effort. The robot’s service is available around the clock, offering con­stant support to visitors seek­ing information and guidance. Its ease of use makes it acces­sible to all visitors, regardless of their cultural or linguistic background.

