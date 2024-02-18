Shadab, Agha power Islamabad United to commanding win over Qalandars

LAHORE - Islamabad United clinched an eight-wicket triumph against Lahore Qalandars in the HBL PSL 9 opener at Lahore’s bus­tling Gaddafi Stadium on Sat­urday night.

The match was a showcase of brilliant performances, particu­larly from Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan and Agha Salman, whose batting prowess steered their team to a decisive win. Leading from the front, Captain Shadab Khan dazzled the crowd with a brilliant 74 off 41 balls, his innings pep­pered with six boundaries and five sixes. Agha Salman comple­mented this masterclass with a rapid 64 from 31 balls, featur­ing seven fours and three sixes.

Contributions from Alex Hales (36 runs) and a signifi­cant number of extras (21 runs) propelled Islamabad United to a formidable start in this premier event. Lahore Qalandars’ bowl­ers, Zaman Khan and Salman Fayyaz, each managed to claim a wicket, but their efforts were not enough to stem the runs.

The chase was set in motion by a promising opening partner­ship for Islamabad, which was briefly disrupted by the wickets of Colin Munro and Alex Hales. However, the dynamic duo of Shadab Khan and Agha Salman quickly took control, guiding their team to victory with 10 balls to spare. Agha Salman’s electrifying knock earned him the player of the match title.

Earlier in the evening, Lahore Qalandars set a challenging tar­get of 196, thanks to substantial contributions from Rassie van der Dussen (71) and Sahibzada Farhan (57). The opening pair, Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, laid a robust foundation with a 67- run partnership, which was followed by significant middle-order contributions.

However, despite their com­petitive total, Lahore Qalan­dars’ efforts were overshad­owed by Islamabad’s stellar chase. Tymal Mills emerged as the most successful bowler for Islamabad, taking two wickets for 45 runs, with Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan also contrib­uting to the bowling effort.

GADDAFI STADIUM HOSTS SPECTACULAR OPENING CEREMONY OF PSL 9

The ninth season of the Paki­stan Super League (PSL) com­menced with a spectacular opening ceremony held here at the Gaddafi Stadium, drawing a massive crowd of enthusiastic cricket fans.

The ceremony began on a pa­triotic note with Natasha Baig’s soul-stirring rendition of the national anthem, setting the tone for the evening. Folk mu­sic sensation Arif Lohar then took the stage, delivering a high-energy performance that captivated the audience.

The highlight of the evening was the live performance of this year’s PSL anthem, “Khul Ke Khel,” by pop icons Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, which electri­fied the stadium. The duo’s per­formance, along with appear­ances by several other artists, kept the energy levels high and entertained the crowd through­out the evening. The ceremony concluded with a stunning dis­play of fireworks and a laser show, leaving fans in awe.

Feedback from fans on so­cial media was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for organizing an unforgettable kickoff to the PSL season.

Imran Siddique expressed his admiration on Twitter, saying, “Khul k khel is the second-best song of PSL history after Seeti Bajegi. Isn’t it?” echoing the sen­timent of many fans regarding the anthem’s popularity.

Ahmad Haseeb highlighted the visual spectacle, tweeting, “Tremendous lighting show at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore during the opening ceremony of PSL 2024, it has buzzed the venue. Well done PCB and co.”

SCORES IN BRIEF

ISLAMABAD UNITED: 200/2

in 18.2 overs (Shadab Khan

74*, Agha Salman 64*; Zaman

1-33, Salman 1-23) defeated

LAHORE QALANDARS: 195/5

(Rassie van der Dussen 71,

Sahibzada Farhan 57; Tymal

Mills 2-45) by 8 wickets.