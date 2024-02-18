Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam organises interviews for bank jobs

HYDERABAD - In an earnest endeavour to address the prevalent is­sue of unemployment, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, under the leadership of Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, organized interviews for bank jobs. This initiative aimed to provide opportunities for young, educated individuals to secure employment, with the valuable support of a Private Bank.

The interviews were conducted specifically for the position of Relationship Manager (Rural) in collaboration with a private Bank. Students repre­senting various faculties of the university applied for these positions, demonstrating a collective as­piration for employment opportunities.

A notable number of students convened at the of­fice of the Directorate of Advanced Studies of Sindh Agricultural University to participate in the inter­view process. Out of the commendable turnout of approximately 250 applicants, 130 candidates were shortlisted and subsequently called for interviews.

Arif Ali Shah, Zonal Manager (Rural) at Bank, alongside other officials, meticulously conducted the interviews in phases. Their diligent efforts ensured a comprehensive assessment of the can­didate’s competencies and suitability for the role. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Ghulam Hussain Wa­gan, and officers from the Private Bank’s Zonal Office in Hyderabad graced the occasion, further emphasizing the significance of this collaborative endeavour. This collaborative initiative exempli­fies the commitment of both Sindh Agricultural University, Tandojam, and Private Bank Limited to address the pressing issue of unemployment and foster socio-economic development. It signifies a concerted effort to empower the youth and con­tribute to the progress of the nation.