Siraj demands immediate resignation of CEC Raja over country's 'most rigged election'

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, referring to the Feb 8 elections as the most rigged in the country’s history.

Addressing a press conference in Mansoora, Siraj announced plans to protest against rigging in Peshawar on Feb 23 and to hold a conference in Islamabad on Feb 25.

The Jamaat chief stated that while governments were typically formed after elections worldwide, in Pakistan, the government was formed first, followed by decisions about elections. This unique process contributed to an increase in corruption after elections, a phenomenon observed only in Pakistan, he added.

Siraj pointed out that the elections held in 1970 were not accepted, and similarly, this trend persisted today. Despite widespread rigging, there had been a noticeable silence from those who benefitted from it, he added.

The Jamaat chief criticised the role of former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, describing him as a mere pawn, suggesting that all commissioners were similar in this regard.

He expressed regret that returning officers were appointed from within the administration instead of the courts, lamenting that democracy in Pakistan was buried beneath the results of the Feb 8 elections.

Siraj voiced concern that the issues arising from this election would hinder the country's progress for a period of five years. He also highlighted reservations regarding the delimitations and the rushed closure of cases in the courts.

Siraj called for unity to address the country's crises, warning that accepting temporary happiness would hinder the nation's path to achieving true democracy.

The JI chief also stressed the importance of adhering to the rule of law and the constitution, stating that a government formed as a result of fraudulent elections would be unsustainable.