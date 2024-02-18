Sparx Smartphones set to celebrate emarkable success of its latest series with ‘Success Bash 2024’ event

LAHORE - Sparx Smartphones, Pakistan’s very own innovative smartphone brand, is set to celebrate the remarkable success of its latest series with the “Success Bash 2024” event. This event marks a significant milestone for Sparx as it solidifies its position as a game-changer in the smartphone industry.
The highlight of the Success Bash is the unveiling of the highly acclaimed Edge 20 Pro from the Sparx Edge Series, which has already made waves in the market since its launch. Sparx has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation by introducing state-of-the-art features and technologies in the Edge 20 Pro, setting a new standard for smartphone excellence. Notably, the Edge 20 Pro launch event saw the esteemed presence of Superstar Mahira Khan, who has joined Sparx as its brand ambassador, embodying the spirit of change and innovation.
Reflecting on the significance of the Success Bash 2024, Asif Khan, Chairman Deploy group, remarked, “We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our latest edge series and to showcase our unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the smartphone landscape. Sparx is more than just a brand; it is a movement aimed at driving change and empowering consumers with cutting-edge technology and innovation.”
In his address, Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO of Sparx Smartphones, emphasized, “The Edge Series represents our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. With each new release, we strive to CHANGE THE GAME in smartphone industry.”
In his remarks, Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director of Deploy Group, emphasized that “The amazing success of our Edge series is an important step in our quest of accomplishments and this success have changed the game in the smart phone industry. We will continue to work hard to give our consumers with the most innovative smart phones with outstanding features at an accessible price.”
In addition to the Edge Series, Sparx has also unveiled the Neo Series, Ultra Series, and Note Series, catering to diverse consumer preferences and demands. Each series exemplifies Sparx’s commitment to delivering premium smartphones that combine exceptional performance with stylish design. Sparx Smartphones remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the smartphone experience in Pakistan, offering unparalleled technology, performance, and style at competitive prices. The Success Bash 2024 serves as a testament to Sparx’s unwavering pursuit of excellence and innovation.