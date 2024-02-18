Sparx Smartphones set to celebrate emarkable success of its latest series with ‘Success Bash 2024’ event

LAHORE - Sparx Smartphones, Pakistan’s very own innovative smartphone brand, is set to celebrate the re­markable success of its latest se­ries with the “Success Bash 2024” event. This event marks a signifi­cant milestone for Sparx as it solid­ifies its position as a game-changer in the smartphone industry.

The highlight of the Success Bash is the unveiling of the highly acclaimed Edge 20 Pro from the Sparx Edge Series, which has al­ready made waves in the market since its launch. Sparx has once again demonstrated its commit­ment to innovation by introducing state-of-the-art features and tech­nologies in the Edge 20 Pro, setting a new standard for smartphone ex­cellence. Notably, the Edge 20 Pro launch event saw the esteemed presence of Superstar Mahira Khan, who has joined Sparx as its brand ambassador, embodying the spirit of change and innovation.

Reflecting on the significance of the Success Bash 2024, Asif Khan, Chairman Deploy group, remarked, “We are thrilled to cel­ebrate the remarkable achieve­ments of our latest edge series and to showcase our unwaver­ing dedication to revolutioniz­ing the smartphone landscape. Sparx is more than just a brand; it is a movement aimed at driv­ing change and empowering con­sumers with cutting-edge tech­nology and innovation.”

In his address, Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO of Sparx Smart­phones, emphasized, “The Edge Series represents our relentless pursuit of innovation and excel­lence. With each new release, we strive to CHANGE THE GAME in smartphone industry.”

In his remarks, Naveed Ran­geela, Managing Director of De­ploy Group, emphasized that “The amazing success of our Edge series is an important step in our quest of accomplishments and this success have changed the game in the smart phone industry. We will continue to work hard to give our consumers with the most innovative smart phones with outstanding fea­tures at an accessible price.”

In addition to the Edge Series, Sparx has also unveiled the Neo Series, Ultra Series, and Note Se­ries, catering to diverse consumer preferences and demands. Each series exemplifies Sparx’s com­mitment to delivering premium smartphones that combine excep­tional performance with stylish de­sign. Sparx Smartphones remains steadfast in its mission to rede­fine the smartphone experience in Pakistan, offering unparalleled technology, performance, and style at competitive prices. The Success Bash 2024 serves as a testament to Sparx’s unwavering pursuit of excellence and innovation.