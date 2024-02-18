Special police squads to check kite flying, firing

FAISALABAD - The district police has consti­tuted special squads to con­trol kite flying and firing.

Some 80 motorcycle squads will patrol streets, mohalas and all main roads. About 400 policemen have been deployed along with SHOs to check the bloody sport.

A spokesperson for the CPO office said here Saturday that each squad would comprise an SHO, an SI and 5 constables. The dolphin force along with SHOs will also take action against kite flyers. The viola­tors will be arrested and a case will be registered against them under the kite flying act.

While, police claimed to have arrested two youths with kites during a special checking in the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station. According to a police spokesperson, the SHO Kotwali along with a team re­covered more than 800 kites from Asim Junaid and Haider Ali. A case was registered against the accused under the Kite Flying Act.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that many precious human lives have been lost due to kite string and the action against the kite ma­fia is aimed at preventing the loss of precious human lives.

12 DRUG PEDDLERS NABBED

The district police arrested 12 drug peddlers during the last 24 hours.

A police report said that 8kg hashish and 55 liter li­quor were seized. The ar­rested included Afzal, Saf­dar Shafique, Dilshad, Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Mansab, Ikram, Shahroz, Abdul Sattar, Shabbir, Shahzad and Adil. Police have registered sepa­rate cases against them.