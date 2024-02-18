TDAP inaugurates Sukkur Trade Exhibition, Export Awareness Seminar

KARACHI - The Trade Development Author­ity of Pakistan (TDAP) Saturday inaugurated the Sukkur Trade Exhibition and Export Aware­ness Seminar, a pivotal event aimed at fostering economic growth and promoting export opportunities in the region.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by worthy Commis­sioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Ab­basi. He briefed media and the participants about the impor­tance of such events by TDAP at Sukkur level. The commissioner visited all stalls and sought the feedback from the participants who admired the services of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce. Fida Hussain Mahesar, Deputy Director TDAP Sukkur, welcomed all the participants who hailed from different parts of the coun­try. He shared with the audience the commitment and resilience of the senior management of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce for the development and projection of national products and services to increase national exports. Ab­dul Fateh Shaikh, former presi­dent of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ms Shabnam Zafar, President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also participated in the event. They admired the ser­vices of TDAP and MoC.

Moreover, TDAP organized a sideline activity of a Seminar on National Exporters Training Program and E-Commerce 101, which witnessed a remarkable turnout of over 200 participants. The training session was led by training experts Ms Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager, and Aadil Mukhtar, Assistant Direc­tor TDAP. The sessions provided invaluable insights into a wide array of subjects, including ex­port procedures, documenta­tion, marketing, financing, e-commerce, and Pakistan Trade Portal utilization. Representa­tives from esteemed institutions such as the State Bank of Paki­stan, SGS, and SEDF established their stalls and delivered their speeches covering schemes and support for SMEs. The session ended with an interactive Q&A session, followed by a vote of thanks by Mohsin Bullo, Deputy Manager TDAP, who expressed gratitude to all participants for their active engagement.