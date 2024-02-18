Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

The Irreplaceable Spark

February 18, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Despite all the technological developments in the field of education, there is no replace­ment for a good teacher. There is much talk going on about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), multimedia, chatGPT, and other technological aids in the class­room. However, teaching isn’t just filling students’ heads with facts but igniting their curiosity and love for learning.

While technology offers valu­able tools, it cannot replicate the irreplaceable human touch in the classroom. AI lacks the un­derstanding to address students’ unique needs and nurture a safe learning environment. However, teaching is an art, not a science, demanding human connection and emotional intelligence that machines lack.

Teachers are psychologists, men­tors, and cheerleaders, guiding students through academic and personal challenges. Their ability to adapt, inspire, and create warm, engaging environments is un­matched by any robotic algorithm.

Give me evidence, top judge rejects poll rigging claims

The human element in educa­tion should be greatly valued. Re­placing teachers with slides and expecting passive learning di­minishes the educational experi­ence. We need mentors who can empower, inspire, and excite us on our learning journey. Let tech­nology assist, but never replace, the irreplaceable human spark that teachers offer.

SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,

Larkana.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024