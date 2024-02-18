Things in Pakistan will turn around: Alvi

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Satur­day said that no country could aspire to attain progress and prosperity without the partici­pation of its people and Pakistan being the fifth populous coun­try in the world, possessed im­mense potential to excel in ev­ery field of life. Addressing an awards distribution ceremony of the annual Invitational Golf Tournament held at Margalla Greens Golf Club, the president said that the people were a vital driving force for making contri­butions to the overall progress of a country.

“About 250 million people of Pakistan with their collective ef­forts can make a difference; they can transform and rebuild Paki­stan by utilising their potential and intellect,” he observed.

Under the ‘Sports Diplomacy’ initiative, Serena Hotels hosted the tournament in collaboration with the Margalla Greens Golf Club. Chief of Naval Staff Admi­ral Naveed Ashraf, golfers, dip­lomats, and a large number of sports buffs attended the event.

In his address, President Alvi further underscored the signif­icance of promoting active life­styles and outdoor pursuits, em­phasising the positive impact on national well-being and the bet­terment of communities.

Congratulating the organisers, he said that the event was enjoy­able amidst the natural verdant atmosphere. He observed that due to the modern lifestyle, peo­ple were accustomed to the latest facilities and moving away from hectic physical activities which were not beneficial for health.

The human body responds to different exercises daily and they continue to decline with the passage of age, if no proper physical activity was adopted, he added. The president further said that during Covid 19, Paki­stan emerged as the third most successful performing country in the world due to the collective efforts by all the institutions and compilation of data.

He said that precedent could be taken as a guiding event that could help overcome different issues being faced by the coun­try, adding that about 26 mil­lion children were out of school besides, the numerous issues of malnutrition and stunting being faced in the health sector.

The president stressed that Pakistan should also learn from the experiences of different de­veloped countries that wade through diverse challenges.

“Things in Pakistan will turn around, I have firm belief as the people have huge potential,” he opined. Speaking on the occa­sion, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said that they would continue to utilize sports as a platform to connect with peo­ple from different segments of society to foster stronger rela­tionships and cultivate a spirit of teamwork. In the closing cer­emony, the president gave away prizes to the winners and run­ners-up across all four catego­ries. Golfers from a diverse range of categories, including diplo­matic, government, and armed forces officials, corporations, and women participated in the event. With approximately 110 golfers in attendance, including a nota­ble contingent of women play­ers, the competition showcased an impressive display of skill and technique across the course.