Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Traffic police crackdown on unauthorised vehicles

APP
February 18, 2024
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -  Traffic police Abbottabad on Satur­day intensified their efforts to curb the operation of vehicles without proper route permits and those found outside designated areas. 

Police also impounded 87 vehicles at the Police Lines Ground as a result of the crackdown.

The crackdown has resulted in the impoundment of several vehicles in­cluding two Suzuki vans operating without the required route permits. These vehicles were seized at the Po­lice Lines Ground as part of the ongo­ing enforcement actions.

Under the supervision of Superinten­dent of Police (SP) Traffic, Suleman Za­far PSP, traffic police teams headed by Inspector Wasim Khan targeted Suzuki carriers, and Toyota Hiaces operating without route permits and beyond des­ignated areas on various local routes within Abbottabad. The operations aim to ensure compliance with regula­tions and maintain order on the city’s roads. Additionally, the authorities are also cracking down on illegal bus stops, stands, and unauthorised parking as their commitment to ensuring road safety and adherence to traffic regula­tions in Abbottabad.

Omar Ayub accuses Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab on polls rigging planning

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024