Traffic police crackdown on unauthorised vehicles

ABBOTTABAD - Traffic police Abbottabad on Satur­day intensified their efforts to curb the operation of vehicles without proper route permits and those found outside designated areas.

Police also impounded 87 vehicles at the Police Lines Ground as a result of the crackdown.

The crackdown has resulted in the impoundment of several vehicles in­cluding two Suzuki vans operating without the required route permits. These vehicles were seized at the Po­lice Lines Ground as part of the ongo­ing enforcement actions.

Under the supervision of Superinten­dent of Police (SP) Traffic, Suleman Za­far PSP, traffic police teams headed by Inspector Wasim Khan targeted Suzuki carriers, and Toyota Hiaces operating without route permits and beyond des­ignated areas on various local routes within Abbottabad. The operations aim to ensure compliance with regula­tions and maintain order on the city’s roads. Additionally, the authorities are also cracking down on illegal bus stops, stands, and unauthorised parking as their commitment to ensuring road safety and adherence to traffic regula­tions in Abbottabad.