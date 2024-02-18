Sunday, February 18, 2024
Trump fined $355m, banned from NY business in fraud trial

Trump fined $355m, banned from NY business in fraud trial
News Desk
February 18, 2024
NEW YORK  -  A New York judge ordered Donald Trump to pay $355 million over fraud allegations and banned him from running companies in the state for three years Friday in a major blow to his business empire and financial standing.

Trump -- almost certain to be the Republican pres­idential nominee this November -- was found liable for unlawfully inflating his wealth and manipulat­ing the value of properties to obtain favorable bank loans or insurance terms. Trump accused President Joe Biden of driving the case, calling it “weaponiza­tion against a political opponent who’s up a lot in the polls”, and vowed to appeal. As the case was civil, not criminal, there was no threat of imprisonment. But Trump said ahead of the ruling that a ban on con­ducting business in New York state would be akin to a “corporate death penalty.” Trump, facing 91 crimi­nal counts in other cases, has seized on his legal woes to fire up supporters and denounce his likely opponent Biden, claiming that court cases are “just a way of hurting me in the election.”

