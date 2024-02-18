Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurated

APP
February 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Commis­sioner Fayyaz Hussain Ab­basi inaugurated a two-day Sukkhur trade exhibition and export awareness seminar. The exhibition was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Sukkur IBA Public School to foster economic growth and promote export oppor­tunities in the region. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mu­hammad Dital Kalhori, Abdul Fateh Shaikh, former presi­dent of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Shabnam Za­far, President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and business com­munity, underscoring the significance of collaboration and partnership in driving economic prosperity.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024