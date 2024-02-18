Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurated

SUKKUR - Commis­sioner Fayyaz Hussain Ab­basi inaugurated a two-day Sukkhur trade exhibition and export awareness seminar. The exhibition was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Sukkur IBA Public School to foster economic growth and promote export oppor­tunities in the region. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mu­hammad Dital Kalhori, Abdul Fateh Shaikh, former presi­dent of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Shabnam Za­far, President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and business com­munity, underscoring the significance of collaboration and partnership in driving economic prosperity.