Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurated

SUKKUR - Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi inaugurated a two-day Sukkhur trade exhibition and export awareness seminar. The exhibition was organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Sukkur IBA Public School to foster economic growth and promote export opportunities in the region. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Dital Kalhori, Abdul Fateh Shaikh, former president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Shabnam Zafar, President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and business community, underscoring the significance of collaboration and partnership in driving economic prosperity.