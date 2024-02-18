UK and China agree to deepen cooperation as ministers meet

BEIJING - The foreign ministers of China and Britain said Saturday they wanted to deepen cooperation after they met on the sidelines of the Munich security conference, despite London raising “dis­agreements” over human rights.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told UK counterpart David Cameron at Friday’s meeting that they should “strengthen ex­changes and cooperation”, state media in Beijing said on Satur­day. London, meanwhile, later said the pair had “agreed that the UK and China should contin­ue engagement across a range of areas. “This includes trade links; building on our existing cultural ties and links between our peo­ples; and working together to tackle climate change,” it added in a statement.

China and the UK have traded barbs in recent months over ac­cusations of human rights abus­es and espionage.

The Chinese foreign ministry said last month it had sentenced a British national to jail for spy­ing and has previously blasted the UK’s support for pro-democ­racy protesters from Hong Kong.

During Friday’s meeting, Cam­eron “unambiguously set out the UK’s position across a number of areas of disagreement, including on human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong”, said the UK Foreign Office. He raised the case of UK parliamentarians sanctioned by China and repeated his call for the release of British national Jimmy Lai. Cameron also urged China to “use its influence on Iran to pressure the Huthis over their actions in the Red Sea.”

Wang told Cameron that the two countries should “enhance strategic communication and play their due roles in promoting security and maintaining peace”, state news agency Xinhua said in a readout on Saturday. Wang warned that the world faced chal­lenges including “resurfacing Cold War mentality, rampant pro­tectionism, and sluggish econom­ic recovery”, according to Xinhua.