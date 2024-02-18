Upturn the Prophecy

The massive sit-in of the Grand Democratic Alliance on the Kara­chi-Hyderabad Motorway has caught the eye of everyone who is eagerly waiting for an answer to who will form the government. Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, the GDA’s chief, has suddenly ap­peared on the stage after a prolonged absence even during the elec­tion campaigning days. Joined on M9 by the Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), GDA’s call is an additional push factor on the fulcrum of ‘election fraud’ and alleged stolen mandate. But Pir Pagara’s prophecy-like remarks regarding the failure of a coalition government in no more than eight to ten months must ring early alarm bells.

Even if the imposition of an emergency or martial law has been a part of the political discourse all these years, the possibility of it now will further deepen the schism. More than the civil-military equation, the absence of even one party or person fit to rule and form a stable government should bother us all. In-fighting of the political parties is the monster that stands right at the corner of the street to haunt us for years to come. The election outcome is a challenge and perhaps the biggest the county is facing right now. But you cannot cancel out instability with more instability.

Instead of speculating about extreme measures, something very characteristic of politicians, political leaders should prioritise uphold­ing the rule of law, pursuing legal avenues for redress, and engaging in constructive dialogue. If there is a consensus and shared concern over rigging in elections, it should not turn into a stalemate. The economic fragility is the elephant in the room and avoiding it for the sake of mere politics and ‘who will rule’ will have an unanticipated effect. Instead of jamming the wheel, legal recourse is the best way to move forward. A thorough investigation of electoral malpractice allegations through es­tablished legal channels is imperative for ensuring accountability and transparency in the electoral process and avoiding any deviation from constitutional norms.

It is not the martial law that the country needs but a mature political culture where political differences do not become life-long enmities and power-hungry politicians are cancelled out not by way of revenge but by way of accountability and performance. Whoever forms the government and whoever sits in the opposition must collectively initiate electoral re­forms for the good of the many election cycles the country will witness.