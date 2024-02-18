Victorious PTI candidates to join Sunni Ittehad Council

The Chief of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has nodded to victorious PTI-backed independent candidates to join Sunni Ittehad Council, a religious political party.

Earlier, PTI has decide to made alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), but some candidates have reservation to join that party.

Now, the candidates join the MWM and would made alliance with Sunni Ittehad Council in center and Punjab Province.

As per sources, PTI has instructed its candidates to sumbit their document to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as soon as possible. The PTI-backed independent candidates would submit their documents to ECP tomorrow.

PTI backed candidates contested the Feb 8 polls as independent candidates, it was necessary to join any party after winning the elections and made alliances to form government.