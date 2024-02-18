WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters

MULTAN - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have disconnected 158 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs five million in two days. This was stated in a meeting held under the supervision of Deputy Managing Director Engineering and Chairman Recovery Committee Jawad Kal­eemullah to review the performance of the recovery section.

He directed officials to launch an effective crackdown against sewer­age and water supply defaulters and to accelerate the disconnection drive. He also ordered to detection of illegal connections and improved the per­formance further regarding recovery.

On this occasion, Director Recov­ery and Engineering Abdul Salam, Deputy Directors Recovery Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, Assis­tant Directors Recovery, and others were present. All circles incharges presented surveys and performance reports regarding recovery.

Managing Director WASA Chaud­hary Muhammad Danish directed the recovery section to ensure maximum recovery the month of February.

83 POWER PILFERERS NETTED ACROSS THE MEPCO REGION

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 83 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Saturday. The task force teams have raided various places and registered 33 new cases against power pilferers and seven were caught red-handed.

Over Rs five million fine was im­posed on power pilferers.