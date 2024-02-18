Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP

PESHAWAR - The Met Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday predicted that most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be cold and partly cloudy, with a forecast of rain in the upper districts of the prov­ince and snowfall on the mountains in the evening hours.

An official of the Meteorological De­partment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that minimum temperature was re­corded as low as 11 degrees Celsius and has a chance of rising to a maxi­mum of 22 degrees Celsius with a hu­midity ratio in the air of up to 44 per cent. It added that rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to start on Sunday (today),” the official said.

“Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued a new notification to all the district ad­ministrations to stay alert. The risk of landslides due to snowfall and rains is likely to continue intermittently until February 20,” the official added.