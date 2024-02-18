Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP

PESHAWAR - The Met Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday predicted that most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be cold and partly cloudy, with a forecast of rain in the upper districts of the province and snowfall on the mountains in the evening hours.
An official of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that minimum temperature was recorded as low as 11 degrees Celsius and has a chance of rising to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius with a humidity ratio in the air of up to 44 per cent. It added that rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to start on Sunday (today),” the official said.
“Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued a new notification to all the district administrations to stay alert. The risk of landslides due to snowfall and rains is likely to continue intermittently until February 20,” the official added.