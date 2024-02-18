Sunday, February 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman commits suicide, two injured in firing on car

Agencies
February 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   A woman committed suicide by consuming toxic syrup while two women were in­jured in firing on car in dif­ferent localities of Karachi on Saturday. In Sarjani Town Behram Goth area, a woman committed suicide by con­suming toxic syrup over un­known reasons. Two includ­ing mother and daughter were injured when unidenti­fied gunmen sprayed bullets on a car near Super Highway, Karachi. The body and in­jured were shifted to differ­ent hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1708142753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024