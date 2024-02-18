Woman commits suicide, two injured in firing on car

KARACHI - A woman committed suicide by consuming toxic syrup while two women were injured in firing on car in different localities of Karachi on Saturday. In Sarjani Town Behram Goth area, a woman committed suicide by consuming toxic syrup over unknown reasons. Two including mother and daughter were injured when unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets on a car near Super Highway, Karachi. The body and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.