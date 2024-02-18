Woman commits suicide, two injured in firing on car

KARACHI - A woman committed suicide by consuming toxic syrup while two women were in­jured in firing on car in dif­ferent localities of Karachi on Saturday. In Sarjani Town Behram Goth area, a woman committed suicide by con­suming toxic syrup over un­known reasons. Two includ­ing mother and daughter were injured when unidenti­fied gunmen sprayed bullets on a car near Super Highway, Karachi. The body and in­jured were shifted to differ­ent hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.