X, formerly Twitter, down in Pakistan

The popular social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, is reportedly inaccessible to users across Pakistan on Sunday.



According to the Downdetector.pk, the users have been facing intermittent issues while accessing X since yesterday.

As per the real time internet and social media outage and monitoring service, there were at least 16 reports of potential issues on X all over the country which started around 4:45pm and still haven't been resolved.



Users on X were unable to view posts on the social media site as the message "this site can't be reached" appeared whenever they tried to load it.

The country has been facing frequent internet and social media site outages recently, especially for a couple of months during the ongoing situation in the wake of the general election 2024.

The netizens complained about their inability to connect to X for hours on Saturday night.

Moreover, the country witnessed disruptions on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, streaming giant YouTube, Google services as well as internet service provider PTCL last month.

Individually, X was hit by global outages in May, 2023, after huge number of complaints were been submitted by the users across the world.

