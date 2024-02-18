Zelensky signs French security deal after ‘historic’ German pact

PARIS - Ukraine’s President Volody­myr Zelensky signed a secu­rity pact with France on Friday hours after securing a similar deal with Germany hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a “historic step” to lock in support for Kyiv in its raging battle against Russia.

Both agreements are part of Zelensky’s drive to shore up help for his forces who are struggling to hold off Russian attacks on the frontline city of Av­diivka. The agreement with France, signed by Zel­ensky and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace, includes a French pledge for up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in aid for 2024, after 1.7 billion in 2022 and 2.1 billion last year, officials said. They said the pact would run for 10 years, and notably strengthen cooperation in the area of artillery. They said the deal was aimed at helping Ukraine with the “re-establishment of its territorial integrity within its internationally-recognised borders”, and forestall “any renewed Russian aggression”.