12 female students of SAU awarded Scottish scholarship for 2024-25

HYDERABAD - 12 female students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam have been awarded the Scottish scholarship for female students for the academic year 2024-25, facilitated by the British Council Pakistan.

An SAU spokesperson informed a wire service that a scholarship distribution ceremony was held at the Senate Hall, reaffirming the university’s commitment to promoting academic excellence and female empowerment. SAU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal distributed scholarship cheques among the recipients, accompanied by Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi and Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal underscored the significance of dedication, research and academic excellence in navigating today’s competitive landscape. He urged students, particularly young women in Sindh, to actively pursue higher education and research, stressing that education was the key to securing opportunities in both public and private sectors.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar described the efforts of the student financial aid office, which provides scholarship facilitation, awareness sessions and student support services. He also invited philanthropists and sponsors to contribute towards funding scholarships for deserving students. Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Deputy Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, elaborated on the scholarship award framework and noted that the directorate has introduced e-services for student support, following in-house training under USAID’s higher education system strengthening activity (USAID-HESSA). The ceremony was attended by Ali Asghar Bhatti, Director of Financial Assistance, Gulsher Lochi, Public Relations Officer and other university officials.