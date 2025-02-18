25 shops sealed, Illegal structures demolished over encroachment:

SARGODHA - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, a grand anti-encroachment operation was underway across the district. According to a press release issued by the district administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha, Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, a clearance drive was conducted from Qainchi Mor to 47 Pull, removing all types of encroachments. Despite prior warnings, shopkeepers who failed to remove encroachments voluntarily faced strict action. The AC Sargodha sealed 25 shops and demolished six illegal concrete structures in front of various stores. Moreover, the administrations of Ashraf Hospital and Niazi Bus Terminal were instructed to install approved advertisement boards within five days.