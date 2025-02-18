Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

25 shops sealed, Illegal structures demolished over encroachment:

NEWS WIRE
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, a grand anti-encroachment operation was underway across the district.  According to a press release issued by the district administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha, Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, a clearance drive was conducted from Qainchi Mor to 47 Pull, removing all types of encroachments. Despite prior warnings, shopkeepers who failed to remove encroachments voluntarily faced strict action.  The AC Sargodha sealed 25 shops and demolished six illegal concrete structures in front of various stores.  Moreover, the administrations of Ashraf Hospital and Niazi Bus Terminal were instructed to install approved advertisement boards within five days.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025