30 terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Security forces eliminated 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sararogha, South Waziristan, the ISPR reported.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was carried out on February 17, 2025, following intelligence reports on the presence of Khawarij in the area.

Troops effectively targeted the militants' hideout, resulting in the killing of 30 terrorists.

A sanitization operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats, as Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country, the ISPR stated.