42.85pc land settlement completed in Landi Kotal

Ahmad Nabi
February 18, 2025
Khyber  -  Approximately 42.85% of land settlement has been completed in the ongoing process in Tehsil Landi Kotal, as informed by the Geographical Information System (GIS) and Revenue staff.

It is worth mentioning that after the abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) in 2018, the land settlement process was extended to the merged tribal region, along with the extension of other laws. For this purpose, a team consisting of 15 GIS members and 21 revenue staff was assigned to carry out the land settlement in Tehsil Landi Kotal. They have been executing their duties in the area for the past three years.

Sharing details, officials from the GIS and Revenue teams stated that the total area of Tehsil Landi Kotal is 14,80,740 kanal, which has been divided into four patwar circles: Neiki Khel, Khuga Khel, Shiekhmal Khel, and Zakha Khel.

Land settlement has been completed in the Shiekwal and Chengi Khel areas of Neiki Khel, while the process is ongoing in Wali Khel, Sadu Khel, and Sultan Khel (except the Mazrina locality due to security threats).

The process has not yet begun in the Neiki Khel locality due to non-cooperation from the residents.

Officials further added that in the Khuga Khel circle, land settlement of Mukhtar Khel and Karigar has been completed, and the verification of Alam Khani and Ghani Khel is in progress. Similarly, the process has been initiated in Mirdad Khel and Pased Khel. Re-settlement has not started in the Khuga Khel area due to the unavailability of original records compiled in 1918.

The GIS officials informed that, to conduct a new settlement, several steps must be carried out, including rough village boundary surveys, family tree compilation, measurement data compilation, Katuni Tehrer, Masavi preparation, field book creation, and verification.

Discussing the advantages of the land settlement, Tehsildar Riazul Haq and his colleagues said that the process will create a proper computerized land record. It will allow individuals to obtain ownership documents for their properties, resolve local land disputes, ensure property safety, increase property value in the area, enable properties to be used as bonds in court or for loans, and facilitate easier hereditary sharing.

It should be noted that, like other parts of the merged tribal districts, Tehsil Landi Kotal lacked a proper land revenue record, which had compounded the problems for locals and administrators trying to resolve them, officials said.

