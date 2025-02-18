Tuesday, February 18, 2025
5 killed, 7 injured as passenger bus turns turtle in Sehwan

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JAMSHORO  -  At least five persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Manjahet area of Sehwan, district Jamshoro on Monday. According to details, a rashly driven passenger bus was moving towards its destination when it turned turtled near Manjahet area of Sehwan Sharif of Jamshoro district. As a result of accident, five persons died on the spot. The seven other persons were also injured in the same incident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

