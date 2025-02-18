Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

57 Minority Cards distributed in Vehari

57 Minority Cards distributed in Vehari
Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched minority cards in Vehari, as part of her efforts to support minority communities. A ceremony was held here at the District Council Hall Vehari, where 57 minority cards were distributed among deserving individuals from minority communities. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, Ticket holder Mian Irfan Aqeel Doultana, MPA Mian Saqib Khurshid’s representative Nairab  Khurshid Advocate, UC Chairman Akhtar Nawaz Bhatti Advocate, Nasir Doultana and Chairman Sahibzada Mian Shahid.The Christian community expressed their gratitude and good wishes to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. This initiative is part of the Punjab government’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony and provide support to minority communities, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.

Tags:

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025