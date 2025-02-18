57 Minority Cards distributed in Vehari

Vehari - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched minority cards in Vehari, as part of her efforts to support minority communities. A ceremony was held here at the District Council Hall Vehari, where 57 minority cards were distributed among deserving individuals from minority communities. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, Ticket holder Mian Irfan Aqeel Doultana, MPA Mian Saqib Khurshid’s representative Nairab Khurshid Advocate, UC Chairman Akhtar Nawaz Bhatti Advocate, Nasir Doultana and Chairman Sahibzada Mian Shahid.The Christian community expressed their gratitude and good wishes to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. This initiative is part of the Punjab government’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony and provide support to minority communities, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam.